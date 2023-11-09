"I think he’s jealous right now" - Paulo Costa takes a dig at Dillon Danis while reacting to Logan Paul's picture

The WWE recently went to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul stole the show as he defeated Rey Mysterio to become the WWE United States champion at WWE's Crown Jewel event.

Since then, Paul has been on cloud nine, and took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in bed with his fiancee, Nina Agdal on one side, and the United States championship belt on the other.

This prompted a reaction from none other than UFC star Paulo Costa, who has built a reputation as being somewhat of an internet troll. Costa reposted the original image on X, alongside the caption:

"Congrats Logan! . I think Dillion’s jealous right now"

While it's unclear if Costa is undermining Logan Paul's accomplishment, or if he is targetting Dillon Danis, who has been known to be an internet troll himself, Costa's sense of humor was on point.

Danis, for his part, also reacted to Logan Paul's victory over Rey Mysterio. He shared an image of the older Paul brother in a side-by-side comparison, with a young Logan Paul from 2007 on one side, and current-day Paul with the United States championship belt on the other. He did so with the caption:

"Fair play. Congrats kid."

Once again, it's unclear if this is a dig at Paul, or if Danis is being sincere. Considering his track record and the history between the two, however, it would be surprising if Danis was being sincere.

Logan Paul announces that PRIME has sold 1 billion bottles

Paul is certainly on top of the world right now. Following his victory over Dillon Danis on October 14th, he claimed the WWE United States championship this past weekend.

That wasn't the only good new for Paul. On November 8th, 2023, PRIME, the hydration sports drink that Paul co-owns with KSI, announced that they had sold a staggering one billion bottles.

Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the tweet in which the announcement was made, and also wrote:

"What is life"

In the recent past, Paul has certainly gone from strength to strength, and is riding high on the back of all his recent successes.