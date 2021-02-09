"I think he did horrible"- Nate Diaz breaks down Conor McGregor's performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Nate Diaz has assessed Conor McGregor's latest loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Diaz believes that the Irishman made the same mistake that he always makes when he fought Poirier in January.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz claimed that McGregor owned Poirier during the fight, but The Notorious dropped the ball on a potential victory. Diaz further took a shot at McGregor switching up his style and playing "Mr Nice Guy" in the lead-up to the fight.

"I thought Dustin Poirier was pretty owned the whole way through and Conor dropped the ball. He was owning Dustin, the way Dustin was told the whole way through, it was just kind of corny, kind of funny to me. And then I think Conor had it going but I think it fell back the same way and I think he fu**ed up more than Dustin."

Nate Diaz further pointed out the similarities to McGregor's performance in his fights against Floyd Mayweather and Diaz himself. The Stockton superstar added that McGregor took Mayweather's bait during their bout, which cost him.

"I think he did horrible, I think he did exactly what these boxers and I, and everybody, thought he would do. He went in there, made himself punch himself out, and got knocked out. He didn't learn from when I fought him, I think Floyd Mayweather watched the blueprint right there on how to beat him and thought, 'okay, go make him punch himself out and then finish him off'.

Diaz ultimately added that in Conor's latest loss against Poirier, he pushed the pace a bit too much and should have slowed down. The former BMF title challenger thought his arch-rival was anxious about the killing and wanted his way out of the fight.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have fought each other twice in the past

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor squared off inside the octagon on two different occasions in 2016. Diaz got the first win over the Irishman via submission but McGregor tied the score at 1-1 by avenging his loss in a fight that ended via decision.