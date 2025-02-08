"I think I'd be embarrassed" - UFC legend reacts to Jairzinho Rozenstruik blaming paint fumes for loss before promotional exit

A UFC veteran recently voiced his opinions after learning about the reason Jairzinho Rozenstruik presented for his loss at UFC Saudi Arabia. Rozenstruik linked his loss to the paint fumes in the arena.

The 36-year-old has delivered several exciting showdowns in his UFC career. However, 'Bigi Boy' failed to put on a noteworthy performance in his last encounter against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia. Besides delivering a lackluster fight, Rozenstruik also lost the bout via unanimous decision.

The Suriname native was on a two-fight winning streak before his loss against Pavlovich. Still, the UFC brass decided to release him from his UFC contract after this defeat.

Rozenstruik recently came clean on how multiple factors contributed to his defeat on the fight night. He mentioned how the "paint fumes" in the Anb arena in Riyadh made him feel "dizzy" during the fight along with attributing his loss to a foot injury that he sustained just "70 seconds" into the fight.

The UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, delved into Rozenstruik's given reasons for his loss in the latest YouTube video. 'The Bad Guy' viewed the "paint fumes" as a legitimate factor behind losing the fight since another fighter on the card, Lucas Alexander, had to be hospitalized after his fight due to the same.

But, Sonnen also mentioned that he would've been embarrassed to present such feeble reasons if he were in Rozenstruik's place. He said:

"Paint fumes. I can’t chalk up to [call it] an excuse when a guy goes to the hospital [since Rozenstruik had to be hospitalized]... [But when I try] to follow the golden rule of life and put myself in somebody else’s [Rozenstruik’s] shoes, I don’t think I would’ve told you guys [about such reasons behind my loss]. I think I’d be embarrassed."

Jairzinho Rozenstruik hasn't lost hope even after getting cut off from the UFC roster

Following his release from UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik took to his X account to pen down a lengthy post touching on various issues. Initially, he gave out the reasons for his UFC Saudi Arabia loss and then moved on to commemorate his UFC journey.

However, he refused to lose hope even after his release from the UFC. The final stanza of his X update showcased his spirit to carry on competing in the sport and mentality to take on new "challenges". It read:

"From being Rookie of the Year to becoming an MMA veteran, this has been an unforgettable adventure. While this chapter closes, my story is far from over. I will continue to fight, take on new challenges, and settle unfinished business in the cage. I'm ready for whatever comes next!"

