Recently released Jairzinho Rozenstruik doubles down on "paint fumes" as he brings up fighter being hospitalized due to the same

Jairzinho Rozenstruik recently doubled down on his complaint regarding paint fumes at UFC Saudi Arabia by bringing up a fighter that was hospitalized for the same situation. The heavyweight was recently released from the promotion and expressed his disappointment with how it came about.

'Bigi Boy' was on the losing end of a unanimous decision to Sergei Pavlovich last Saturday and was later released. It came as somewhat of a surprise, especially considering that Rozenstruik had won his previous two bouts.

The 36-year-old disclosed that he felt great throughout fight week, however, felt unwell in the locker room. Rozenstruik took to his X account and mentioned that paint fumes were a factor and partially to blame for his performance against Pavolvich:

Trending

"After a strong fight week, I felt dizzy on Saturday due to the paint fumes. Then, just 70 seconds into the fight, I injured my left foot. The moment my switch kick landed on his elbow, I felt it instantly and knew the fight would play out differently than planned."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rozenstruik then brought up that UFC competitor Lucas Alexander was hospitalized after inhaling the paint fumes in the locker room. He also including a caption directed toward his detractors who believes he was making an excuse:

"'What pain fumes?'"

Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik's post below:

Expand Tweet

Lucas Alexander's situation supports Jairzinho Rozenstruik's paint fumes claims

Although some in the MMA community may have been skeptical of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, it appears as though Lucas Alexander's situation supports his paint fumes claims.

Alexander recently provided an update on his Instagram account and mentioned that he became unwell due to paint fumes in the locker room, which made it difficult for him to breathe and warm up and resulted in his hospital stay:

"We arrived at the locker rooms around 2:30pm and there was a really strong smell of paint fumes with seemingly no air circulation throughout the room. The ones close to me know I suffer with severe sinus issues when it comes to different smells and seasonal allergies. For 3 hours, I felt dizzy, had low energy and felt like I could fall asleep any minute. By the time I was supposed to warm up, I could tell I was super flat."

Check out Lucas Alexander's Instagram post supporting Jairzinho Rozenstruik's claims below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.