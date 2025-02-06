"My story is far from over" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik releases powerful message following UFC exit

Jairzinho Rozenstruik received his walking papers after his most recent loss at UFC Saudi Arabia and has now put out his first statement since news of his release broke. Following his defeat to Sergei Pavlovich, Rozenstruik took to his personal X page and offered his thoughts on the matter.

In an excerpt of his lengthy post addressing his exodus from the UFC, Rozenstruik said:

"I came to Riyadh to win and pull off the upset. After a strong fight week, I felt dizzy on Saturday due to the paint fumes. Then, just 70 seconds into the fight, I injured my left foot. The moment my switch kick landed on his elbow, I felt it instantly and knew the fight would play out differently than planned... My story is far from over."

Trending

The previously ranked UFC heavyweight discussed how he signed his first contract with the promotion at the end of 2018. Rozenstruik also stated in the tweet that he was honored to compete on what he referred to as the sport's biggest stage. 'Bigi Boy' also expressed his deepest gratitude to the UFC staff for an incredible journey.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When touching on his path from being rookie of the year to an MMA veteran, Rozenstruik expressed he wants new challenges in competitive fighting. He also quipped that he is ready for whatever comes next as he feels like having unfinished business in the cage.

Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik's statement regarding his UFC release below:

Expand Tweet

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's overall UFC tenure

Jairzinho Rozenstruik made his UFC debut in February 2019 and immediately put together a winning streak over Junior Albini, Allen Crowder, Andrei Arlovski, and Alistair Overeem.

The 36-year-old would then experience not just his first loss in the UFC but his first-ever MMA loss in a twenty-second knockout defeat to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. Rozenstruik would rebound with a win over Junior Dos Santos only to then lose on points to Ciryl Gane.

First-round knockout wins over Augusto Sakai and Chris Daukaus bookended losses Jairzinho Rozenstruik had to Curtis Blaydes as well as Alexander Volkov. The native of Suriname also had losses to Jailton Almeida and the aforementioned Pavlovich defeat from last weekend bookend a pair of victories against Shamil Gaziev, as well as, Tai Tuivasa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.