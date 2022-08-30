"I don't know if he was trying to scare me or turn me on" - Tai Tuivasa reveals why Jon Jones reached out to him on social media before eventually blocking him

Tai Tuivasa and Jon Jones recently went back and forth in an online conversation, with the former giving his side of the story.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tuivasa discussed several topics surrounding his next bout in 2022 which is his sophomore effort of the calendar year. One of the subjects that were discussed was Tuivasa's recent DM's with Jon Jones, which began after the Aussie star publicly indicated an interest in wanting to fight Jones someday.

A conversation about partying ensued between the two fighters which eventually led to Jones blocking Tai Tuivasa on the social media platform.

Tai Tuivasa's screenshotted DM

Drink West is a beer company that Tai Tuivasa has played a role in founding and is the official beer partner of the UFC in Australia.

While talking about what prompted Jones to initiate the DMs and then block him, Tai Tuivasa said:

"How about that, huh? I thought he had more banter in him. I don't think he's got it in him, you know what I mean?... You know when you used to argue with kids at school? He's like stop messaging me and I was like, you stop messaging me...He messaged me actually which was pretty funny. I must have said I'll fight him, yeah."

Tai Tuivasa continued:

"Then he's going like keep winning you'll get your wish. I don't know if he was trying to scare me or turn me on. But it did kind of both so I was excited."

Watch the interview/ video below

Jon Jones and other social media beefs

Jones is definitely not a stranger to engaging in online banter when the mood strikes him. 'Bones' got in a few jabs at reigning UFC champions Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya earlier this summer.

Ngnannou and Adesanya have a tight bond as they represent Africa as UFC champions and support one another. The UFC heavyweight champion came out to bat for Adesanya after receiving flack following his recent middleweight world title defense over Jared Cannonier in a display that Jon Jones mocked.

BONY @JonnyBones look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts

Jones has also indicated an interest in fighting former two-time UFC world heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. He has done so in multiple tweets over the course of this calendar year.

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

