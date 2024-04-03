"I think I'd stop punching" - Boxing Twitter reacts after man angers Mike Tyson with accidental punch during casual training session

While Mike Tyson has not competed in professional boxing since 2005 and is 57 years old, he remains one of the most feared people on the planet. The International Boxing Hall of Famer recently held an open training session, where one fan took things too far by accidentally punching him in the face.

'Iron Mike' did not appreciate getting punched, and in response he stated:

"Calm down. If anybody hits me, I'm going to f**k them up. Just letting you know. You made a mistake. The next time, I'm going to f**k you up."

Check out the footage of a fan accidentally punching Mike Tyson below:

Expand Tweet

Fans shared a variety of reactions to the footage.

@brax_moore_more claimed that they would have stopped after seeing Tyson's reaction:

"I think I'd stop punching lmao"

@Assbanditt referenced the infamous 1997 incident in which 'Iron Mike' bit Evander Holyfield's ear in the ring:

"I would've apologised on the spot. I like my ears."

@rosaliebhaabiee joked that the incident sounds like the plot of a comedy movie:

"Honestly, I'm not surprised. Accidentally punching Mike Tyson sounds like the plot of a slapstick comedy movie 😂 👊"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dana White claims Mike Tyson is seriously training for Jake Paul clash

Mike Tyson is set to make his return to the boxing ring against Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The International Boxing Hall of Famer has not competed since facing Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition bout, while he has not competed professionally since 2005.

While the fight has received criticism, Dana White, who is friends with 'Iron Mike', revealed that he is seriously training for the bout. During a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, the UFC President and CEO stated:

"I love Mike Tyson and I'm not a fan of anybody fighting at our age, but he's a grown man, obviously, and he's going to do what he's going to do, but at least I know I talked to his wife a couple days ago and he's taking it serious and he's training for it and you know, so we'll see how it plays out."

Check out Dana White's comments below (starting at the 1:02:34 mark):

White noted that Tyson thrived outside of boxing, however, the offer to face Paul was likely too good to refuse. 'Iron Mike' will be 31 years older than his opponent when they step into the ring this summer.

Poll : What would you do if Mike Tyson lost his cool at you? Run Try to calm him down 0 votes View Discussion