“I think I'll actually make history” - Nadaka confident he becomes ONE’s first atomweight Muay Thai king

Atomweight Muay Thai fighter Nadaka Yoshinari is on the cusp of making history in the world’s largest martial arts organization, with a chance to win the richest prize in the sport later this year when he takes on Thai star Numsurin Chor Ketwina.

Ad

The two will do battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Nadaki is embracing the incredible opportunity that lies before him at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, and he is confident he can get the job done to become the first-ever to hold the prestigious gold.

Nadaka told the media at the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I have a [chance] to become the first ever ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion. That’s very big for me. I’m very happy to fight against Numsurin. If I ever become the first champion at atomweight, I think I’ll actually make history. And I think all the people who love martial arts will be [talking] about me for the rest of my career and going forward.”

Ad

Trending

If Nadaka wins the coveted belt, his name will be etched forever in ONE Championship history as the first ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion in the men’s division.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri is set for the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can visit www.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live.

Nadaka relishes historic world title opportunity against Numsurin at ONE 173

Japanese star Nadaka Yoshinari is confident he will get the victory over Numsurin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16. But he also can’t help but feel in awe at the magnitude of the contest.

Ad

He said:

“I definitely would love to win this championship and I think everything I’ve done in my Muay Thai background led me to this moment. And during my ONE Championship tenure, I have three bouts and three wins. I think this, my beautiful record, also led me to this moment.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Nadaka Yoshinari.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.