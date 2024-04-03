"I don't think I'm going to make it" - UFC fighter Maycee Barber reveals harrowing health tale which recently brought her world crashing down

After nearly a year of inactivity, Maycee Barber returned to the octagon at UFC 299 last month, defeating Katlyn Cerminara via unanimous decision to extend her winning streak to six. The No.4-ranked women's flyweight recently revealed that she was hospitalized for nine days following the bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Future' stated:

"We still don't have a definitive answer and I'm still recovering. I'm still on antibiotics, treating my leg. Basically, I went through a whole whirlwind, a rollercoaster, of like, 'alright, we're good, alright we're not', but right after the fight, I decided to fly home and get some rest and God had other plans. He was like, 'sike, you're going to be in the hospital for the next nine days'.

Maycee Barber noted that she began to have pain in her leg before it progressed to significant pain that she initially believed was a blood clot. She revealed that doctors could not determine what was wrong with her while adding that she contracted pnuemonia, among other things.

The No.4-ranked women's flyweight added that her blood pressure was very low on the fourth day of her stay, stating:

"I legit could not breathe at all. So when they had me on the oxygen, and the blood pressure was dropping, I just started crying. I looked over at my mom, and I just started crying. I didn't want to tell her that, but I was like, 'I don't think I'm going to make it'. I genuinely was scared, and I was like, 'D**n, all the people that I'm seeing in the hospital right now might be the last people that I talked to.' I called my friends, and I was like, 'I don't know'. It was tough, it was a scary experience, and I just hope that I never have to go through that."

Check out Maycee Barber's full comments on her health scare below:

Barber also said her experience is a testament to what fighters put their bodys through in order to compete. It is unclear how long she will be sidelined after her health scare.

Maycee Barber uninterested in fighting Rose Namajunas

Maycee Barber is on a six-fight win streak and could be closing in on a women's flyweight title opportunity. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Future' revealed she isn't interested in facing Rose Namajunas, stating:

"I didn't call her out. She suggested the fight with me. For me, I'm like maybe, but that's also me fighting backwards now. Because if we look at the rankings, Rose fought one girl to get back into the flyweight division. She came off a loss and fought Amanda [Ribas] and that got her back in the conversation and then she's lost against Manon [Fiorot] so I mean, for me, it's like, I'd be fighting backwards to fight Rose Namajunas now."

Check out Maycee Barber's comments on facing Rose Namajunas below:

Barber acknowledged that Namajunas is a big name opponent. However, she does not believe she is deserving of the opportunity. The No.4-ranked women's flyweight noted that she has worked hard to get close to title contention.