"I think I'm going to wring his little neck" - Dustin Poirier gives his prediction for the UFC 264 fight against Conor McGregor

Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier gave his prediction for the upcoming fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

"I think I'm going to wring his little neck. He was looking a little skinny out there tonight." Dustin Poirier said.

'The Diamond' and McGregor were part of a press conference to promote the upcoming UFC 264 event. Both fighters took jabs at each other as the fans cheered on.

The Louisiana native also shared his experience of the said press conference with Okamoto.

"For me, smooth sailing, man. I felt like I saw a guy who is unsure of himself, scared and trying to hype himself up. I felt good." Dustin Poirier said.

'The Diamond' said he was not affected by the Irishman's trash talk, who was taking jabs at Poirier's wife, Jolie.

"That [trash talk] made him less powerful, I felt. Because he is talking silly stuff about my wife. She's my husband or something, like what the f**k are you even talking about? He shouldn't even be talking about marriages, you know, with the s**t he's out there doing."

Poirier will face 'Mystic Mac' for the third time on July 10 at UFC 264. The winner of the fight will most likely fight for the title next against Charles Oliveira.

"That's cute" - Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor trying to kick him at the UFC 264 press conference

During the same interview, Dustin Poirier revealed what he thought of Conor McGregor trying to kick him during the face-off at the UFC 264 press conference.

"Dana [White] said he got knee'd in the stomach. The shot hit him. That's cute, man. Have fun. I'm gonna be doing the real kicking on Saturday night." Dustin Poirier said.

After an intense press conference where both fighters hurled insults at each other, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier came face to face. This was when the Irishman tried to hit Poirier with a kick but missed.

