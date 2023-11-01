"I think I'm gonna pass out"- UFC beauty Arianny Celeste dazzles in Halloween-themed black leather nurse outfit

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently raised the temperature with her latest Halloween-themed social media post. The long-reigning "queen" of ring girls marked the spooky season by posing in a stunning black leather nurse outfit.

Celeste has been a ring girl in the UFC for over 15 years, making her promotional debut in 2006, and has established herself as one of the most popular personalities in the combat sports world. The 37-year-old has won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards seven times and regularly features in globally famous magazines such as Playboy, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim.

In her latest Instagram post, Arianny Celeste showed off her Halloween costume and wrote:

"I'll take care of you if you let me."

Considering how famous Celeste is among MMA fans, it's not surprising that many flocked to the post's comments section to express themselves.

Fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer wrote:

"Heal me."

Another fan wrote:

"I think I'm gonna pass out call the nurse."

One user wrote:

"I'm in need of some taking care of."

Another fan praised Arianny Celeste and stated:

"Always killing it, AC!!!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ariannyceleste on Instagram

When Arianny Celeste opened up about her most awkward behind-the-scenes moment as a UFC ring girl

As mentioned, Arianny Celeste has been in the MMA ring girl game for a very long time and undoubtedly knows the nuts and bolts of how the UFC functions. The "Queen of Ring Girls" once opened up about the one thing about her job that still makes her feel awkward.

In a 2015 interview with Iron Man Magazine, the perennial octagon girl revealed that having to watch fighters disrobe and undress to bare essentials during the official weigh-ins is still the most uncomfortable part of her job. She said:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked."

Arianny Celeste continued:

"Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!" [ h/t ironmanmagazine.com]

Being among the most accomplished ring girls in the world of mixed martial arts, Celeste is also the highest-paid octagon girl in the UFC. While the average UFC ring girl makes between $20,000 and $50,000 per year, Celeste rakes in an estimated $1 million annually.