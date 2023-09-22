UFC 293 behind-the-scenes: Glimpses of ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer at the iconic Bondi Beach

Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste appear to have made the most of their trip to Australia for the UFC 293 event. Earlier this month, the two iconic ring girls took to social media to share memories from the land down under.

UFC 293 went down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on September 10. With such a high-profile event, it was unsurprising to see the promotion rope in their best and most experienced ring girls. Palmer worked her magic between rounds with fellow ring girls Kristie Pearson, Jhenny Andrade, and Red Dela Cruz accompanying her.

After the event, Brittney Palmer was joined by her close friend and colleague Arianny Celeste in taking a tour of the beautiful Harbour City. The two octagon girls visited the iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney and posed for some sizzling pictures in the sun.

The 'Queen of Ring Girls' took to Instagram to share some of their snaps at Bondi. Posing with Brittney Palmer and Chris Giraldo, she captioned the post:

"How lucky am I to be able to travel with my besties! Sydney is beautiful!"

Palmer also treated her Instagram followers with snaps of herself at the famous beach. Seemingly standing at a famous North Bondi viewing spot, Palmer seemed to enjoy living her best life. She wrote in the caption:

"Bliss at Bondi beach."

Brittney Palmer breaks down the secret behind her social media success

Brittney Palmer is undeniably among the most successful ring girls in combat sports and has established herself as one of the UFC's biggest non-athlete stars on social media. Palmer made her promotional debut at UFC 125 in 2011.

Apart from her work as a UFC ring girl, Palmer has also found success as a model. She was featured on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2012 and has won the esteemed 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022).

It's no surprise that Brittney Palmer boasts a massive social media following, given her remarkable success. During an interview on the Neon Confidential podcast, she explained the process behind going viral on Instagram and stated:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram... I try to do a rhythm... They love the hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."