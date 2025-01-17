"I think I'm still a teenager" - Tawanchai says his youth will drive him to another world title triumph over legendary Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai wants to use every ounce of his youth to his advantage when he faces ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in their world championship rematch on Jan. 24 in the main event of ONE 170 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the event's media day, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion reiterated that he feels fresh and remains confident about performing at his best come fight night, stating:

"I train all the time, I've trained my body and also worked on sparring. I think I'm still a teenager, still young. I don't think it should be a problem to perform in this rematch."

Watch the full ONE 170 Media Day here:

The 25-year-old striking superstar wants to silence the doubters in this second meeting with Superbon with a more convincing win after picking up a narrow majority decision victory to defend his 26 pounds of gold in their first meeting in Dec. 2023.

Tawanchai reveals that he watches his own fights to fix holes in his game

After another close decision triumph against Jo Nattawut last June 2024, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative promises to showcase a better version of himself in his next outing.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said that he improves his skills by rewatching his fights and learning from the mistakes he committed:

"After my last fight, the doctor told me to take 2-3 months off to recover from my injury. Now I am 100% recovered. When I take a break from training, I watch my own videos to find my mistakes so that I can fix them and restore my faith to make those who don't believe in me believe and follow me again."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, Jan. 24.

