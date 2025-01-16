“I watch my own videos to find my mistakes” - Tawanchai says he will always be his own worst critic

Even a superstar like Tawanchai PK Saenchai also deals with his fair share of criticism from his detractors.

However, the undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion simply brushes it off and finds a way to constantly evolve as a martial artist.

After all, Tawanchai admits he's extremely hard on himself especially when he cannot live up to the high standards he expects.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his return to the Circle, Tawanchai opened up about struggling in his last few outings after being bogged down by injuries:

"After my last fight, the doctor told me to take 2-3 months off to recover from my injury. Now I am 100% recovered."

The PK Saenchai athlete continued:

"When I take a break from training, I watch my own videos to find my mistakes so that I can fix them and restore my faith or make those who don't believe in me believe and follow me again."

Tawanchai is certainly eager to make a statement at ONE 170 when he runs it back against fellow Thai technician Superbon on Jan. 24 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

One thing's for sure, all will be forgiven if the 25-year-old keeps his featherweight Muay Thai belt with a decisive win against the spectacular Superbon.

Tawanchai expects Superbon to be more adjusted to Muay Thai at ONE 170

Superbon predominantly fought under kickboxing rules in the home of martial arts prior to his epic five-round war with Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 back in 2023. Tawanchai came away with a razor-close majority decision that day.

Since then, Superbon has refamiliarized himself with 'The Art of Eight Limbs', evidenced when he needed less than a round to knock out Tawanchai's rival Jo Nattawut with a wicked elbow at ONE Friday Fights 81.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, Tawanchai says he's looking forward to the rematch since the featherweight kickboxing world champion has now reconnected with his roots:

"I really feel excited for this fight. The second fight against Superbon should be just as fun as the first one because Superbon should be more familiar with Muay Thai. And I'm ready."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

