"I don't think I need to" - Justin Gaethje explains why he is uninterested in quick turnaround to face Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje is set to make his return to the octagon when he defends his BMF title against Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated five-round bout on the main card of UFC 300. While the bout has made the lightweight title picture less clear, 'The Highlight' recently revealed he has no plans on making a quick turnaround to challenge Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June, when he reportedly plans to return.

Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, the No.2-ranked lightweight was asked if he would fight in June if he quickly defeats Holloway, responding:

"I'm not saying that. I don't think I need to. I don't think [I want to]. Because a training camp involves putting yourself through extreme situations. You know, your body gets tired, fatigued, sore. None of us go into a fight 100% and I want my time."

Gaethje continued:

"I want my time to rest, decompress. I think that every single fight is a traumatic life experience and I think you need to take the time, the personal time, to recover mentally [and] physically after that and that's two months from now, eight weeks from now. He doesn't have to fight in June. He could fight in July [or] August. I want that fight. I know that I'm already - [Charles] Oliveira really, you know, it all f**ked things up when he cut his eye in October."

Islam Makhachev has expressed an interest in returning in June, which would likely render Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan all unavailable, as all three are competing at UFC 300 this weekend. He has suggested that he will face Dustin Poirier rather than wait for one of this weekend's fighters.

Justin Gaethje weighs in on Islam Makhachev calling out Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje appeared to be in line for a title opportunity after defeating Dustin Poirier and capturing the BMF title via second-round knockout at UFC 291. Instead, 'The Highlight' will defend his BMF belt against Max Holloway at UFC 300, while 'The Diamond' could receive a title opportunity after defeating Benoit Saint Denis via second-round knockout at UFC 299.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the No.2-ranked lightweight discussed Islam Makhachev calling out Poirier, stating:

"He has to fight somebody and it is hard for him to believe that [Arman] Tsarukyan, [Charles] Oliveira, me or Holloway would be ready or want to fight in June. I'm not sure why June is his date, especially with this fight happening now. It could be July, August, but I think it's all what ifs. Even in his mind, it's what ifs and you can't have a fight if you don't have an opponent."

Gaethje noted that he doesn't blame Makhachev for taking a bout with Poirier as he believes the former will win, and it's another title defense where he will get paid the same. He noted, however, that the lightweight champion should face the winner of the bout between Oliveira and Tsarukyan in the summer, with the winner facing him in November.