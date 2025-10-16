"I think it’s an incredible performance" - Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan lauds Dwayne Johnson's performance in 'The Smashing Machine'

Popular filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently shared his thoughts on Dwayne Johnson's role and performance in his latest film, 'The Smashing Machine'.The movie is a biographical portrayal of former UFC star Mark Kerr, and Johnson plays the title role. It was released on Oct. 3 and directed by Benny Safdie, with Emily Blunt portraying Kerr's ex-wife, Dawn Staples.In a discussion with Safdie on The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast, Nolan said.&quot;I think it’s an incredible performance. I don’t think you’ll see a better performance this year or most other years.&quot;Check out Christopher Nolan's comments on Dwayne Johnson below (via @jedigoodman on X):Although Johnson's performance received praise from the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kerr's biographical movie's sales were reportedly not very impressive. Consequently, this marked Johnson's lowest opening ever, with earnings of $5.9 million.Mark Kerr and Joe Rogan on Dwayne Johnson's performance in 'The Smashing Machine''The Smashing Machine' highlights the highs and lows of Mark Kerr's MMA journey. In episode #2384 of The Joe Rogan Experience, both Rogan and Kerr discussed Dwayne Johnson's performance in the film. The former UFC fighter said:&quot;He is at a place in his life where he could just keep doing blockbusters and be perfectly fine with it... But he needed to do something different.&quot;Rogan added praise for Johnson, saying:&quot;It is a perfect role for him, if you want to do something different, because it's a very complex role and it's about a giant dude, and that's him. So, it's like, really like the perfect way, because otherwise, if you're built like he is, it's very hard to get work as a serious actor. This might be like the only opportunity to show people like, 'Hey, I can actually act.' I think he did it with flying colors.&quot; [2:08 seconds into the episode]Kerr competed in four UFC fights, winning the heavyweight tournament at both UFC 14 and UFC 15 in 1997. Afterward, he left the promotion to join Pride Fighting Championships in Japan.