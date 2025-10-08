  • home icon
  • The Rock addresses The Smashing Machine's box office failure: What did he say?

By JP David
Modified Oct 08, 2025 09:05 GMT
The Smashing Machine - Mexico City Fan Event - Source: Getty
The Smashing Machine - Mexico City Fan Event - Source: Getty

The Rock's latest film, The Smashing Machine, seemingly flopped at the box office on its opening weekend. The WWE legend addressed the issue on social media, but what did The Final Boss say to his supporters?

According to Deadline, the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt raked in just $5.9 million this past weekend. It was the lowest opening weekend of Johnson's acting career, with the film expected to have a loss of around $10-15 million.

In a post on Instagram, The Rock addressed the box office failure of The Smashing Machine. He first thanked those who watched the movie before sharing his career realization after portraying MMA legend Mark Kerr on film.

"In our storytelling world, you can't control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity," Rocky wrote.

The Rock also thanked the film's director, Benny Safdie, for giving him the opportunity to play the role of Mark Kerr. He even claimed that The Smashing Machine has changed his life, especially with another serious role on the way. He's set to play an old mafia boss in a movie directed by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt as his co-stars.

The Rock opens up about his first dramatic role

After leaving WWE to pursue acting, The Rock slowly became one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. He has been a great action star, headlining movies like G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, San Andreas, Moana, Baywatch, Jumanji, Rampage, and Black Adam.

In an interview with CBS News' Tracy Smith, the WWE legend admitted that he chased box office numbers. He always wanted to do dramatic roles but was scared to get out of his comfort zone until The Smashing Machine was presented to him.

"For years, I've been dreaming and hoping. My desire was to play not only a dramatic role, but something that I felt like I could really sink my teeth into, and rip myself open. You hear that term. I just didn't want to do drama. I wanted to do something that really allowed me to do that," Rocky said.

While his performance has garnered Oscar buzz, it will be interesting to see if the movie's box office failure will affect a possible nomination for an Academy Award.

Edited by JP David
