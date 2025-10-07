The Rock reportedly took a stunning pay cut

  • home icon
By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:23 GMT
The Rock. [Image credits: wwe.com]

The Rock took a stunning pay cut for a recent role, according to reports. The Brahma Bull is looking to reposition his Hollywood career after recent setbacks and took up a role in The Smashing Machine.

The WWE icon played the titular role of Mark Kerr in the former MMA fighter's biopic. The movie focused on Kerr's rise to the top and his personal struggles.

The Rock is known to command a high fee in Hollywood but he took a big pay cut for The Smashing Machine. According to a report from Deadline, he charged a price of $4 million for the role, significantly lower than the $20 million paycheck he usually commands.

"(Dwayne) Johnson took a $4M fee, significantly below his historical $20M+ paycheck plus points. Sources say he even gave a portion of his paycheck to Emily Blunt and (Mark) Kerr," the report read.

The A24 production had a budget of $50 million but grossed only $6 million in its opening weekend. It fell short of its projected range of $8 million to $15 million. Despite this, the movie has received favorable reviews and currently sits at 74% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Rock opened up on The Smashing Machine's disappointing opening weekend

The Smashing Machine released on October 3 in the United States, but it didn't quite do the numbers usually associated with The Rock.

However, The Final Boss is looking beyond box office success and posted a message on Instagram, saying that his life has changed after the movie.

"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched "The Smashing Machine". In our storytelling world, you can't control box office results - but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will run to that opportunity. It was my honor to transform in this role to my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radicalempathy, dj," he wrote.
Edited by Sherjeel Malik
