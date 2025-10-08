“I think it’s a rare chance for me” - Stamp Fairtex relishes opportunity to return to striking roots after MMA success

Three-sport queen and former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand can’t wait to return to the Circle to do what she does best.
Stamp has not seen action since late 2023, when she captured the atomweight MMA gold and made history as a three-sport world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Unfortunately, the Thai megastar suffered an ACL injury that has kept her sidelined for two years.
She will return to action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, in a three-round kickboxing battle against ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Speaking to veteran ONE Championship reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Stamp talked about her return to her striking roots. She said:
“I think it’s a rare chance for me to come back to either Muay Thai or kickboxing in the past two years. I have always been in MMA. I think it’s really a good chance to revisit my background because I came from Muay Thai, and I tried kickboxing, so it’s a good chance for me to go try that.”
Stamp is the former ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, so her return to pure striking is very exciting indeed.
Stamp Fairtex confident she will be at full strength in return against Kana at ONE 173
Stamp Fairtex knows that her next fight is crucial in determining whether she can continue competing at the highest level, despite her near career-ending knee injury.
The 27-year-old considers her atomweight kickboxing contest against Kana at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri a test of her current condition.
She told Nick Atkin:
“Almost. Everything is getting better. I hope it’s 100 percent before I fight Kana.”
Stamp continued:
“Yes, I will consider this kickboxing as a test for myself. Because I want to know how my body condition is, how my physical condition has become as I haven’t fought in a long time.”
ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.