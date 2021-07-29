"I think he just used me for the clout" - Michael Bisping claims Jake Paul offered to face him only to show he can take on "real fighters"

During a YouTube Live session with his fans, Michael Bisping revealed he was one of the many fighters who were approached for a clash with Jake Paul. However, he reckons it was nothing more than a tactic to establish that the YouTuber-turned-boxer was not averse to the prospect of fighting battle-hardened veterans like 'The Count.'

"You know I was offered a contract to fight Jake Paul believe it or not. And I think this came out in the media a while ago. But I think he just used me, to be honest. I think he just used me for the clout. Because I went out there and mentioned it on my podcast. And that makes him look like he's trying to take on real fighters," declared Bisping.

Bisping addressed the same while in conversation with comedian Luis J. Gomez on his podcast. What's more, 'The Count,' exuding confidence, declared that neither of the Paul brothers could last more than a round if they were to take matters to the ring.

Watch the video below:

A Jake Paul fight would have broken bank

It is no secret that Jake Paul is on a quest to establish himself as a credible threat in the combat sports circuit, and he is willing to go to any lengths to accomplish his goal. While a win against Michael Bisping would have earned him a significant amount of legitimacy, 'The Count' declared that he never even considered it. But that didn't stop Bisping from pushing his luck for a bigger pay-day.

"But I never entertained it. I went back and doubled the money though. Just to see what they'd say. I think he offered half a million dollars. I said, 'Give me a million and I'll consider it.' But we never heard anything back," admitted Bisping.

A million dollars to fight a novice like Jake Paul would have been the easiest paycheck that Michael Bisping ever cashed. Having fought the likes of Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold, Bisping is more than equipped to take on Jake Paul. Even at the age of 42, 'The Count' would have come into the ring as the overwhelming favorite.

Watch the complete YouTube Live session below:

Although this fight will never see the light of day, it is interesting to speculate about the result.

