"I don't think you learn by winning all the time" - Host of $250 million podcast Joe Rogan shares insights on why losing in life is essential

Joe Rogan believes that losing is essential for growth. The host of the $250 million podcast believes that failure teaches more than success ever could.

Speaking with standup comic Michael Kosta in episode #2290 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said that people who win too easily never develop resilience. Struggle, rejection, and setbacks are what build true character, according to Rogan. He said:

"It's important to learn how to lose at things. If you marry your high school sweetheart, you guys never broke up… congratulations on achieving the most difficult thing humanly possible that everybody admires... I think there's some value in getting your ass kicked. I think there's some value in a girl saying, 'No, I don't like you... I think getting dumped is good. I think all that is valuable... I don't think you learn by winning all the time and I don't think you learn if something's easy."

Sharing his thoughts on how to instill these values in kids, he added:

"Difficult things are important for kids. It doesn’t necessarily have to be [sports]. It could be art, it could be music… but I think there’s something when you put your attention to something and realize you can get better at this thing."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (32:50):

According to Rogan, sports, art, and music are powerful tools for building grit. The process of improving at something difficult teaches discipline and resilience. He also claimed that progress in a skill reinforces the idea that effort leads to results.

During the podcast episode, Rogan also spoke about Alex Pereira's rise in the UFC, and the pair reacted to his UFC debut win. Rogan also talked about Jon Jones' win against Mauricio Rua at UFC 128. Jones beat Rua by TKO in the third round to claim the light heavyweight championship and became the youngest champion in UFC history.

