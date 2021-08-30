"I think a lot of people will want to see that" - Jake Paul interested in a rematch with Tyron Woodley; predicts a KO win in the second fight

Jake Paul claims a rematch with Tyron Woodley is highly possible and has suggested that a lot of people would want to see the pair run it back.

Paul and Woodley went the distance in a professional boxing bout that headlined a Showtime pay-per-view event on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Jake Paul said that if Tyron Woodley indeed gets the tattoo the pair had agreed on for the loser beforehand, a rematch will definitely be on the cards. In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Paul didn't seem too interested in a rematch. However, he seems to have changed his mind.

Jake Paul said a rematch against Woodley is a fight people would love to see and he is definitely game for it. But Paul wants Woodley to act fast since he's not short of options for his next venture. In a rematch, Paul claims he won't let Woodley last all eight rounds.

"If he wants to get the tattoo, posts it on his Instagram feed, be a man of his word, and do it fast, then it's highly possible. I think a lot of people will want to see that and I know I can come back when my legs are feeling better and finish him off. So a rematch is definitely possible. let him get the tattoo and we'll assess it from there. If he doesn't hurry up and do it, then there's a million people knocking at the door," said Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley thinks he beat Jake Paul

In the back-and-forth encounter, it was Paul who had the last laugh as the majority of judges scored the fight in his favor. After the fight, Woodley immediately demanded a rematch, but Paul said that he must get an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo if he wants another shot at 'The Problem Child'.

Woodley stated that he thinks he definitely did enough in the fight to get his hand raised in the end. He rocked Jake Paul in the fourth round of the fight and it seemed like the bout could have ended soon after, but that wasn't the case. The MMA community is divided about their assessment of the fight.

Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

Some claim Woodley caused enough damage to his opponent to win, while other say that he remained largely inactive during the fight.

