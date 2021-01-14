"I don't think he made weight the last time"- Conor McGregor believes Khabib Nurmagomedov failed to make weight ahead of UFC 254

Conor McGregor is just days away from his return to the UFC Octagon. In the lead up to his rematch against Dustin Poirier, The Notorious One was involved in a one-on-one interview with TheMacLife.

During the conversation, Conor McGregor discussed a host of topics and, as expected, also brought up his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman took note of Nurmagomedov's weigh-in scare from UFC 254 and believes that The Eagle didn't make weight for his last fight against Justin Gaethje.

"He's enjoying himself. I don't think he made weight the last time either out here, to be honest. That was very skeptical on the scales, very unusual behavior but you know, it is what it is."- Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor further assessed Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, stating that the latter walking away from the sport at this stage is baffling to the former UFC double champion. The Irishman also added that fights must take place no matter what, and one can't scurry away from bouts.

"How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but to each their own. There's so many amazing fights out there, you know. Even the carry on around the Tony situation, I don't care about nothing. You're scheduled to fight a man, no matter what. Fights must take place, you can't just scurry away from bouts. It's been the hallmark of his approach and you know, I was not surprised to see him walk away or scurry away, as I should say."- added Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon on the 23rd of January. In his return bout, the Irishman will face former featherweight foe Dustin Poirier, who himself is on the back of a huge win over Dan Hooker from 2020.

Meanwhile, The Notorious One last fought a year ago, when he beat Donald Cerrone comprehensively in the main event of UFC 246. While the rematch between McGregor and Poirier isn't for the lightweight title, the bout's winner is pretty much guaranteed to earn the next shot at the title.