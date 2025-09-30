"I think she'd make a lot of money" - Demetrious Johnson suggests Ronda Rousey for UFC White House card amid Conor McGregor’s $100M demand

Ronda Rousey has recently hinted at a potential return to MMA. Following this, Demetrious Johnson expressed his belief that Rousey could also compete in the upcoming UFC event at the White House.

Ad

This historic UFC event is scheduled to take place in June 2026 as part of the celebrations marking America's 250th birthday. Many UFC fighters, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, are showing strong interest in participating in that fight card.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Johnson was asked for his thoughts on Rousey's potential return to MMA. In response, he said:

"When I look at the women's bantamweight division, I don't feel like the generation has really moved past her skill set... I think she can come back. I think she'd make a lot of money, and I think you know throw her a** on the White House card. Give her like $5 million, and she rides in the sunset again."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments on Ronda Rousey below (18:24):

Ad

Johnson stated that Rousey could earn approximately $5 million for her fight at the UFC White House card. In contrast, McGregor is reportedly demanding about $100 million to compete on the same card.

Ronda Rousey dismisses the possibility of fighting at UFC White House card

Ronda Rousey (12-2) had a professional MMA career that lasted less than a decade. However, she made a significant impact and is often credited with helping women's MMA gain recognition. Rousey's career came to an end in 2016 after her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Ad

In a recent discussion on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Rousey was asked about the possibility of competing in the UFC White House card. In response, she said:

"I am not fighting at the White House. I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. But I ain’t fighting on the f**king White House... Even if offered? I got better sh*t to do. My kids need pasta." [H/t: @ChampRDS on X]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More