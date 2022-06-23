"I think this moves the needle!" - Kevin Holland urges Dana White once again to be Nate Diaz's last UFC opponent 

Kevin Holland has offered to be Nate Diaz's last opponent in the UFC. The Stockton native is likely to part ways with the promotion after fighting out his current contract with just one fight remaining. Diaz is looking for an opponent willing to share the octagon with him in July or August.

Holland, who picked up an impressive second-round submission win against Tim Means at the recently concluded UFC on ESPN 37 event, has urged Dana White to allow him to fight Diaz next.

'Trailblazer' is currently 2-0 in the welterweight division and a victory against a massive draw like Diaz would certainly establish him as a potential top contender in the division.

Holland is hoping to cash in on the same by serving as the 37-year-old's final dance partner inside the octagon. The California native took to Twitter to state the following:

"I’ll take anyone. He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle! I want all the [smoke] both inside and outside the cage."

Nate Diaz eyeing potential Jake Paul bout with last UFC fight in limbo

Nate Diaz has seemingly made up his mind about quitting the UFC after his next fight. In a recent tweet, the Stockton native said he's got "bigger sh*t to do" compared to fighting inside the octagon, potentially referring to a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Diaz urged the promotion to either release him or book him a fight as early as July or August so that he can finish his contract and move on.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

The UFC, however, is yet to take a call on Diaz's future and seems to be intentionally holding back from booking his next and potentially last UFC fight. While the promotion is seemingly playing hard ball with Diaz to get him to extend his contract, Dana White insists that's not the case.

The UFC supremo recently revealed that matchmakers are trying to figure out a potential opponent for Diaz's next fight. However, he also jibed at Nate's urgency to box Jake Paul by pointing out that he's won "one fight in five or six years" and is likely better off fighting 'The Problem Child.'

