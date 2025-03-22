“I think he has pretty legit boxing skills” - Adrian Lee says Jake Paul’s skills has reached respectable level

Adrian Lee has fighting running through his blood and despite his age, he knows for sure what a fighter looks like.

This weekend at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, “The Phenom” will showcase his prodigious talents once again when he takes on Takeharu Ogawa in a lightweight mixed martial arts battle. Their fight takes place inside the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and fans from across the globe can watch the event on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Lee is the youngest of the famed Lee family, with his elder siblings Angela Lee and Christian Lee both claiming world titles in ONE Championship. He’s been training since he was three years old and has grown to be an impressive fighter himself, amassing a professional record of 2-0 since his arrival in September 2024.

Like many fight fans, the 19-year-old also watched the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson exhibition match to see how both fare against each other. The fight went the distance, with the 58-year-old “Iron Mike” showing flashes of his old self but ultimately ran out of gas.

It was another huge achievement for Paul, as the former YouTube star hoped it would add legitimacy to his new career as a fighter.

Speaking to Parry Punch on YouTube, Lee offered his assessment of Jake Paul’s skills in the ring.

“I think he’s gotten better throughout all the fights he’s had. A lot of people say it’s been gimmick fights or staged, but right now, I think he has pretty legit boxing skills. It’s not as high as he claims it to be, but I think it’s at a decent level,” he said.

Adrian Lee ready for any challenge

Adrian Lee has always been game to test his skills against anyone, including Jake Paul should the latter choose to transition to MMA.

It’s not all talk either, as he puts his money where his mouth is. While he was originally slated 27-year-old promotional newcomer Shozo Isojima at ONE 172, he will now be tasked to go up against 33-year-old Takeharu Ogawa instead.

Despite the late change of opponent, Lee remains confident because of the forces that drive him to be the best every day. In the same interview with Parry Punch, the Prodigy Training Center standout shared his mindset about choosing opponents.

"I never choose my opponents. Whoever the matchmakers or my coaches tell me to go up against, I’d fight whoever it is. It doesn’t really faze me. My dad and my brother deal with all that stuff. I just deal with my fight and get ready," he said.

