"I think he's a savage" - WWE legend Rey Mysterio names current UFC champion as one of his favorites

It appears Rey Mysterio has a penchant for knockouts. When the WWE legend was asked to name his favorite UFC fighters, both names he chose were dangerous strikers. Among them was a reigning champion known for delivering some of the most vicious KOs in recent memory.During an interview with MMA personality Helen Yee, 'The Master of 619' picked featherweight star Diego Lopes and UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria as two of his favorites:&quot;Diego Lopes is one of those I keep my eye on... Yes, Topuria. I think he is savage. I can't wait to see what fight he has up and coming.&quot;Check out Rey Mysterio's comments on Ilia Topuria below:Mysterio is an avid MMA fan and was most notably present at Noche UFC 306, where he gifted Dana White his custom Mexican-themed mask.Topuria is arguably the UFC's biggest star today. His back-to-back KO wins against Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira are considered by many as the greatest three-fight run in the history of the sport.Topuria recently made headlines for calling out three-division undisputed boxing champion Terence Crawford after his history-making win over Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.Lopes, meanwhile, claimed a high-profile win over Fighting Nerds standout Jean Silva this past weekend at Noche UFC. After facing early adversity on the feet, the 30-year-old connected a vicious spinning back elbow followed by punches to earn a TKO win 4:48 seconds into Round 2.When Rey Mysterio was shocked by a UFC megastar's KO winConor McGregor's win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 was arguably the greatest win of the Irishman's career. The 13-second KO over the then pound-for-pound king shocked many and catapulted 'The Notorious' into superstardom.Rey Mysterio was one of many who had a hard time wrapping their heads around how easily McGregor dispatched the MMA great. During a 2015 interview with PodNasty, the WWE legend said:&quot;I had McGregor winning it, but I was shocked by how fast he did. Aldo’s good, one of the best in the world, but how does somebody get knocked out [clicks fingers] like that? I don’t know if it was McGregor’s strategy, but he did say precision is better than speed. Like wow, he puts his money where his mouth is, and he made Jose Aldo look like a chump.&quot;