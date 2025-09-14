Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva: Full results

The 2025 edition of Noche UFC is in the books. The event took place on Sept. 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and commemorated Mexican Independence Day. It featured 14 fights across eight weight classes, with several Mexican fighters. This article recaps the fights and explores the Noche UFC full results.In the main event, No.2-ranked featherweight contender Diego Lopes faced No.10-ranked Jean Silva. Silva faced serious adversity in Round 1 as a failed spinning attack allowed Lopes to take him down and land several punishing punches and elbows from the mount position. However, Silva managed to escape and landed some powerful shots in the stand-up.In Round 2, Silva seemed to be gaining control of the striking battle. He landed more frequently and a couple of counter left hands rocked Lopes. However, Silva aggressively chased Lopes, walking into a spinning elbow from Lopes. The strike knocked the Brazilian fighter down, and Lopes finished him with a few follow-up strikes.In the co-main event, David Martinez faced veteran fighter and No.9-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font, aiming to break into the top 15. Font effectively utilized the jab, making it challenging for Martinez to implement his striking.However, the rising prospect managed to find his range and landed the more impactful strikes throughout the fight. Martinez finished strong, delivering ground-and-pound strikes after hurting Font in the closing seconds of Round 3.All three judges scored the bout in favor of Martinez, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.In another exciting matchup, Rafa Garcia and Jared Gordon exchanged strikes for the majority of the fight. Both fighters demonstrated resilience, but a right hand from Garcia dropped Gordon in Round 3. After a failed submission attempt, Garcia landed powerful ground strikes, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.Kelvin Gastelum returned to the competition against Dustin Stoltzfus on the Noche UFC main card. Stoltzfus had early success, landing the more impactful strikes in Round 1.Gastelum, who missed weight for the fight, adjusted in Round 2 and stunned Stoltzfus several times. However, he took a measured approach and avoided rushing in for a finish.The third round was closely contested, with both fighters trading damaging shots and neither willing to back down. The judges ultimately scored the contest in Gastelum's favor, awarding him a unanimous decision victory.Lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez recorded another knockout win, finishing veteran fighter Diego Fereira in Round 2. Hernandez timed an intercepting right hand as Fereira lunged into the range with strikes, knocking him down. After a few unanswered follow-up strikes, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.In the main card opening bout, newcomer Santiago Luna defeated Le Quang by technical knockout in Round 1. After the initial exchanges, Luna stung Le with a few precisely timed shots in close range, which ultimately led to the knockdown, prompting the referee to wave off the contest.Noche UFC: Preliminary card resultsIn the preliminary card headlining bout, Dusko Todorovic ended his three-fight loss streak, defeating Jose Medina by first-round submission. Todorovic dominated Medina in the stand-up exchanges, dragged him to the canvas, and transitioned to a rear-naked choke, forcing a tap in the closing seconds of Round 1.Lightweight contender Joaquim Silva won against Claudio Puelles by split decision, while Tatiana Suarez bounced back from her title fight loss, outworking Amanda Lemos en route to a unanimous decision win.Elsewhere, Jesus Aguillar defeated Luis Gurule by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental groin kick that rendered Dumas unable to continue.Newcomer Alden Coria did the most of his short-notice debut against Alessandro Costa, controlling the action with superior striking for the most of the first two rounds. Costa appeared to sustain a leg injury mid-fight, and Coria finished him with a series of strikes along the fence in Round 3.Monserrat Rendon defeated Alice Pereira by split decision.In the first fight of the night, Ukraine's Daniel Donchenko knocked out Rodrigo Sezinando to win The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight tournament.Donchenko aggressively pressured Sezinando with strikes, launching a barrage of punches against the cage, which prompted the referee to stop the fight in Round 1.Check out the Noche UFC full results below:Main cardFeatherweight - Diego Lopes def. Jean Silva by T/KO (R2, 4:48)Bantamweight - David Martinez def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)Lightweight - Rafa Garcia def. Jared Gordon by T/KO (R3, 2:27)Middleweight - Kelvin Gastelum def. Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)Lightweight - Alexander Hernandez def. Diego Fereira by T/KO (R2, 3:46)Bantamweight - Santiago Luna def. Le Quang by T/KO (R1, 2:48)Preliminary cardMiddleweight - Dusko Todorovic def. Jose Medina by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:21)Lightweight - Joaquim Silva def. Claudio Puelles by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Women's strawweight - Tatiana Suarez def. Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)Flyweight - Jesus Aguillar def. Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)Middleweight - Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas resulted in a no contest (Accidental foul) (R1, 0:51)Flyweight - Alden Coria def. Alessandro Costa by T/KO (R3, 0:47)Women's Bantamweight - Monserrat Rendon def. Alice Pereira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)Welterweight - Daniel Donchenko def. Rodrigo Sezinando by T/KO (R1, 4:27)