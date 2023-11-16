“I think TKO, fourth round” - Colby Covington's coaches predict how Leon Edwards fight is likely to play out

UFC welterweight Colby Covington's coaches Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde have shared their thoughts on the upcoming encounter between 'Chaos' and Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

The two Team MMA Masters coaches recently sat down for an interview with Marcelo Alonso for Sherdog. During the interaction, Carneiro shared details about training Covington as an orthodox fighter instead of a southpaw and predicted for him to finish the fight in the fourth round:

"We realized that Colby is not a real southpaw. So, now we know exactly what we have to work with him. Get his cross better, get his orthodox better, and we did. If you look at him now, he’s amazing. He doesn’t drop his hands like before, like a boxer... Don’t think it’s going to pass the fourth round."

Valverde then echoed Carneiro's sentiment and predicted Covington to win via TKO in the third or fourth round:

"I think TKO, fourth round – third or fourth round, TKO, Colby."

Check out their comments from the 5:25 mark below:

Colby Covington will compete in his third undisputed welterweight title fight at UFC 296. The matchup between 'Chaos' and Leon Edwards will headline the card set to take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Covington has been out of action for nearly two years. The 35-year-old's last fight took place at UFC 272, when he locked horns against friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal in a five-round main event. 'Chaos' outclassed Masvidal for the majority of the fight and comfortably won a unanimous decision.

Leon Edwards shares his plans after his fight against Colby Covington at UFC 296

Current UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards already has some plans for what to do next after his fight against Colby Covington at UFC 296.

'Rocky' will be keeping a close eye on the UFC 297 main event title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. In an interview with Sky Sports, Edwards shared that after possibly defeating Covington, he wished to compete for the middleweight title against the UFC 297 main event victor.

"A hundred percent, definitely [moving up to challenge the middleweight champion]. I feel especially with somebody like [Sean] Strickland and I think he's fighting [Dricus] du Plessis, so any of them two would be great."

See the full interview below: