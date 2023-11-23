"I would think that those two guys would agree on a lot of things" - Anthony Smith finds Sean Strickland going after Andrew Tate often, 'weird'

Anthony Smith is surprised by Sean Strickland’s relentless attacks on controversial influencer Andrew Tate. Strickland and Tate are both known for their controversial remarks and polarizing opinions on various topics. However, Strickland has criticized Tate for misguiding people and conducting shady business.

In the recent episode of ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith and company discussed Sean Strickland’s controversial post criticizing Canadian laws. The podcast hosts noted that Andrew Tate had a critical opinion about Canada as well.

However, Bisping pointed out Strickland’s heavy criticism of Tate in the flow of conversation and Anthony Smith replied:

“That’s weird because I would think that those two guys would agree on a lot of things.”

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss the same from the 31:44 mark of the video below:

For the uninitiated, Sean Strickland is set to attempt the first defence of his UFC middleweight title against South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis. The fight will headline the UFC 297 pay-per-view event scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Strickland’s took to ‘X’ after the fight was announced and posted:

“Why Canada?!?! GSP you do this bs?! No guns, no freedom of speech.. UFC you f***ing with me?!?!”

Sean Strickland calls out Andrew Tate for being a ‘con artist’

Andrew Tate and Sean Strickland’s personalities seem similar to an extent where it is difficult to believe that animosity could exist between them. Strickland, however, has made it clear that he does not align with Andrew Tate's actions and the things he preaches to his followers.

Andrew Tate was allegedly involved in a business where he pretended to be a webcam model and duped men for money. Tate has allegedly shown no remorse for taking money from people in that manner. During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Sean Strickland cautioned Andrew Tate's followers and said:

"To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn't, 'You know what, man? I did something so morally wrong. I took advantage of men, I took money from men,' it was like, 'No, f*** them. I'm a con artist, I'm a piece of s***.' So, Andrew Tate, you guys, if you want to look up to a guy, look up to a guy like Jordan Peterson. He understands masculinity, honesty, how to be a f****** man, but I'm telling you, Andrew Tate, he's not your messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar. He's a f****** pimp, he's a w****."

Watch the full podcast episode below: