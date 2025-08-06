  • home icon
  "I think he underestimated me" - Regian Eersel says George Jarvis took him lightly in big title fight

“I think he underestimated me” - Regian Eersel says George Jarvis took him lightly in big title fight

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 06, 2025 09:39 GMT
Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship
Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel, of Suriname and the Netherlands, believes recent challenger ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom underestimated his signature power.

The 32-year-old Sityodtong Amsterdam product successfully retained his gold against the dangerous Brit, winning via first-round knockout behind an explosive finishing sequence that caught the audience by surprise.

What resulted was a demonstration of Eersel’s lanky frame and concussive knockout power.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews backstage, Eersel says he believes Jarvis took him lightly.

‘The Immortal’ addressed the media by saying:

"From the fight, I think he underestimated me, also my power. I think maybe he thought, like, yeah, I'm a tall, skinny guy, I don't hit very hard. So yeah, I think he underestimated me."

Eersel and Jarvis locked horns at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, August 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel on George Jarvis’ KO power

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel came into his most recent world title defense to face dangerous knockout artist ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis.

But the 32-year-old was never wary of his British opponent’s finishing ability, saying he brought his own dangerous artillery to the ring at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video.

Eersel said:

“No, not a concern for me at all. I also came with big knockout power, so that made the two of us. So I [never thought about] that when I stepped inside the ring.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

