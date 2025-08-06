“I think he underestimated me” - Regian Eersel says George Jarvis took him lightly in big title fight

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel, of Suriname and the Netherlands, believes recent challenger ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom underestimated his signature power.The 32-year-old Sityodtong Amsterdam product successfully retained his gold against the dangerous Brit, winning via first-round knockout behind an explosive finishing sequence that caught the audience by surprise.What resulted was a demonstration of Eersel’s lanky frame and concussive knockout power.Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews backstage, Eersel says he believes Jarvis took him lightly. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Immortal’ addressed the media by saying:&quot;From the fight, I think he underestimated me, also my power. I think maybe he thought, like, yeah, I'm a tall, skinny guy, I don't hit very hard. So yeah, I think he underestimated me.&quot;Eersel and Jarvis locked horns at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, August 2.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Regian Eersel on George Jarvis’ KO power‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel came into his most recent world title defense to face dangerous knockout artist ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis.But the 32-year-old was never wary of his British opponent’s finishing ability, saying he brought his own dangerous artillery to the ring at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video.Eersel said:“No, not a concern for me at all. I also came with big knockout power, so that made the two of us. So I [never thought about] that when I stepped inside the ring.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Regian Eersel’s next fight.