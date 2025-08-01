  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Regian Eersel says listening to corner is crucial to his success: “I’m the player”

Regian Eersel says listening to corner is crucial to his success: “I’m the player”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:34 GMT
Regian Eersel and George Jarvis - Photo by ONE Championship
Regian Eersel and George Jarvis - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and former kickboxing king ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands knows he has to be at his absolute best when he steps back into the ring this weekend to defend his gold.

Ad

But he also knows he can’t do it alone. In fact, Eersel gives credit to his cornermen, who he believes has been crucial to his success.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel explained the importance of his cornermen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘The Immortal’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"Sometimes when the fans go crazy, I cannot hear them, because the people [at Lumpinee Stadium] are very close, almost sitting close by the ring. But most of the time I can hear my trainers. It's like they have the joystick in their hands, and I'm the player."
Ad

Eersel will put his lightweight Muay Thai strap on the line against surging British fighter ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis.

The two trade strikes in the five-round main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The event takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Liam Harrison says Regian Eersel’s power could carry him to victory: “It only takes one out of nowhere”

As amazing of a fighter as George Jarvis is, fellow British striker Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison says it’s hard to bet against ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel.

Eersel and Jarvis will meet this weekend at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Ad

Harrison says Eersel’s knockout power can easily level the playing field. He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“You can’t ever rule out Eersel. He lost every single round versus Sinsamut until that body punch. It only takes one out of nowhere.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications