Regian Eersel says listening to corner is crucial to his success: “I’m the player”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and former kickboxing king ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands knows he has to be at his absolute best when he steps back into the ring this weekend to defend his gold.But he also knows he can’t do it alone. In fact, Eersel gives credit to his cornermen, who he believes has been crucial to his success.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel explained the importance of his cornermen. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Immortal’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;Sometimes when the fans go crazy, I cannot hear them, because the people [at Lumpinee Stadium] are very close, almost sitting close by the ring. But most of the time I can hear my trainers. It's like they have the joystick in their hands, and I'm the player.&quot;Eersel will put his lightweight Muay Thai strap on the line against surging British fighter ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis.The two trade strikes in the five-round main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, 2025.The event takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Liam Harrison says Regian Eersel’s power could carry him to victory: “It only takes one out of nowhere”As amazing of a fighter as George Jarvis is, fellow British striker Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison says it’s hard to bet against ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel.Eersel and Jarvis will meet this weekend at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.Harrison says Eersel’s knockout power can easily level the playing field. He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:“You can’t ever rule out Eersel. He lost every single round versus Sinsamut until that body punch. It only takes one out of nowhere.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.