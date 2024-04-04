"I don't think it's unrealistic to believe" - Daniel Cormier explains how Colby Covington might fight for the belt once again

Colby Covington has not returned to the octagon since UFC 296, where challenged Leon Edwards for the welterweight title, losing the bout via unanimous decision. Although it marked his third title bout loss, Daniel Cormier is not ready to rule out 'Chaos' receiving a fourth opportunity to challenge for the belt.

Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer discussed the back-and-forth between the No.4-ranked welterweight and Ian Garry, stating:

"I don't get it with this one. It just seems like it's a match made in heaven. It seems like these two should be fighting each other, but it's not happening. There's always a fight to be made - especially when you have a guy that has the momentum of Garry and a long-time veteran that has fought the elite of the sport like Covington... I believe we're at a point now where Colby's got to fight him. Colby's got to stand up on his words now and go fight that man."

The former double champ continued:

"If he beats him, now we still continue to think that he's in the championship picture because very rarely do you get guys that regardless of how many times they win or lose in championship moments, they continue to get chances. I think Colby Covington is one of those guys. Belal Muhammad wins against Leon Edwards, I don't think it's unrealistic to believe that Colby Covington could fight for the belt again. I don't."

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments below:

Covington has previously challenged for the undisputed welterweight title three times, losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 and UFC 268 and Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Joseph Benavidez is the only fighter in UFC history to receive four undisputed title opportunities without capturing the belt. Despite this, Cormier believes a victory over Garry could lead to 'Chaos' receiving another title shot.

Ian Garry accuses Colby Covington of not signing fight contract

Colby Covington has been involved in a back-and-forth with Ian Garry, with both fighters publicly expressing interest in facing one another. Speaking to Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports, 'The Future' was asked if there have been talks about booking the bout. He responded by alleging that 'Chaos' has avoided signing a contract, stating:

"Ask Colby. Ask Colby. Because I can tell you, I'm the one who called him out in the octagon. I'm the one who's been hounding the UFC. He hasn't said yes. That's it. It's on him. He hasn't signed no contract. It's on him... Say yes. Sign the contract. Come on. Let's go. Keep talking. I'm going to see you on the fight night and I'm going to be the guy that's going to end your career."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Colby Covington below:

Garry has labeled himself as the biggest name that Covington can face after his lackluster performance at UFC 296. Meanwhile, 'Chaos' has provided stipulations that 'The Future' must meet for the bout to be booked. It remains unclear if the pair will share the octagon soon.

