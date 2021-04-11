"I don't think Whittaker is that hungry" - Marvin Vettori explains why he deserves title shot over former UFC Middleweight Champion

Marvin Vettori believes that Robert Whittaker isn't as hungry as him and thinks that the former UFC Middleweight Champion doesn't deserve the next title shot over The Italian Dream.

Marvin Vettori was in conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto after his win over Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23. During the interview, Vettori claimed that Whittaker lost his shot at the title after beating Cannonier.

The Italian Dream thinks the former UFC middleweight champion was given his fair shot at a rematch with Israel Adesanya for the belt, but he blew his opportunity.

"We'll see. I don't think Whittaker is that hungry. Like, he missed his shot after beating Cannonier, that was his shot and he blew it. I mean next week will tell a lot but he had his shot, he was the champ, he got knocked the hell out and I'm next. That's my chance and I don't even think he's gonna be as active but by October, I don't think he's going to be ready again," said Vettori.

Marvin Vettori further added that he believes next week will unfold a lot in terms of which direction the UFC Middleweight Division is headed towards.

The Italian fighter gave props to Kelvin Gastelum, who Vettori thinks will be a great challenge for Whittaker when they face off in the main event of UFC Vegas 24.

"Well, yeah, he is the next, unless Kelvin is a great challenge but we'll see how it goes. But, I mean, he's the only other option eventually for the title but he blew his shot, I'm next man," said Vettori.

Will Marvin Vettori get the next shot at Israel Adesanya's UFC middleweight title?

Marvin Vettori is definitely in contention to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Title next. However, a win for Robert Whittaker would change that equation considerably.

But if Kelvin Gastelum manages to pull off a surprise win over the former Middleweight Champion, Vettori could emerge as a potential contender for Adesanya.

The Italian Dream currently has five straight wins under his belt and a rematch between him and The Last Stylebender will be interesting.