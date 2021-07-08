"I don't think it works for fighting" - Darren Till says that he doesn't believe in Conor McGregor's McGregor Fast fitness program

UFC middleweight Darren Till has assessed Conor McGregor's range of fighting from UFC 257 and what he did wrong in the rematch against Dustin Poirier. Till also criticized the McGregor Fast fitness program and believes it doesn't help in fighting.

During BT Sport's UFC 264 debate, Darren Till briefly spoke about his fight against Stephen Thompson and how the Liverpudlian got into Thompson's range of motion to predict his moves during the fight.

According to Till, Conor McGregor didn't do the same when he fought Poirier in January and was simply walking into his opponent's face.

"When me and Wonderboy fought it was the same thing because I knew, one step forward into his range of motion, he's gonna hit me. So I know, now I have to come in, see what he's gonna do and go, 'Right I know he's gonna do that next'. I mean, this might sound intricate but that's how you figure fights out."

Till and the rest of the BT Sport team discussed how Conor McGregor struggled in his second fight against Poirier. The former UFC welterweight title contender added that McGregor could not afford to walk straight into his opponent hoping to flood through with his own shots.

'The Gorilla' ultimately added that he doesn't believe in the McGregor Fast program.

"We've just seen, walking and 'I'm gonna hit you', you know what I mean? He's only got the left hand but what comes behind, with a feint, something like that and Conor is probably better than me at doing it but he didn't do it, he just come and [flooded] through. You can't do that, has he been doing this got away? As I keep going on about for 10-12 weeks. Ten fours of pads, ten fours of sparring, running. I mean, I don't buy into all the McGregor Fast, as you said myself. I don't think it works for fighting."

Conor McGregor is headed into UFC 264 in hopes of securing a much-needed victory

In the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier for the third time in a huge trilogy bout between the pair. The duo met each other in a rematch back in January, one that was won by 'The Diamond.'

With a victory on July 10th, not only will Conor McGregor end his lightweight curse but he could edge one step closer to fighting Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

