"I thought bro was Jon Jones" - Anderson Silva shocks MMA fans by donning bearded look avatar on Instagram

Anderson Silva surprised many MMA fans on social media over the weekend with an unexpected new look.

Silva, 48, posted an inspirational piece of advice from his uncle to Instagram on Friday, but many who saw were far more interested in his picture. In the photo, Silva sported a thick goatee, something fans have not been used to seeing on 'The Spider'.

Written in his native Portuguese, Anderson Silva's caption read:

"My uncle used to tell me: 'work impoverishes a man'; we continue here, on this productive day, with a lot of work, a lot of creation and good people. Have a great Friday my people!"

Fans reacted positively to the post, many finding the former UFC champion's new look humorous.

One fan commented:

"I thought bro was Jon Jones."

Though Silva still regularly trains, he has not been seen in a combat sports competition since boxing Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout in 2022.

Is Anderson Silva still fighting?

Anderson Silva, whom many consider the 'GOAT' of MMA, owns one of the longest and most successful combat sports careers of all time.

Despite being just two years away from turning 50, 'The Spider' has actually not officially retired from fighting. After seemingly being forced to retire from MMA by the UFC in 2020, Silva resumed his professional boxing career the following year.

Silva would surprise many by defeating former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. before finding himself in one of the biggest fights of 2022 the following year against internet celebrity Jake Paul.

Silva would go on to lose a decision to Paul, which to the present day remains his last professional fight. However, the Brazilian still could appear back in the ring with an official retirement yet to come.

A Brazilian biographical series featuring the legendary fighter's career is set to release on Paramount Plus on November 16.