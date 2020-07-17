UFC women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant is now open to discussing the next phase of her professional fighting career with any promotion that may be interested, including the UFC. Paige VanZant is now a free agent, having fulfilled the final terms of her latest UFC contract at UFC 251, by fighting hot-prospect Amanda Ribas. Paige VanZant's last fight in the UFC didn't go according to plan for her. She was forced to submit in the first round of the fight.

In an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Paige VanZant claimed that the UFC booked her against a very tough opponent for her return from injury as well as the final fight of her contract.

“This is the exact fight the UFC wanted. They kind of do this to people when they’re on the last fight on their contract. They give them, like, the perfect style matchup. I went against somebody, she’s 10-1, I’ve almost had layoffs, calculating like three years I’ve only been able to fight once cause I keep getting injured. Obviously, it was the very toughest opponent they could give me for my one returning fight I had left. I didn’t play into what the UFC wanted. Of course, I still had confidence going into it. Amanda was so talented. I’m so excited to see where her career goes.”

Following the conclusion of UFC 251, Dana White suggested that VanZant should test free agency for saying the things she's been saying recently regarding her dissatisfaction with the pay and failing to back it up inside the Octagon. VanZant called White’s comments “unfortunate,” and that she thought they had a better relationship.

“Honestly, I didn’t actually see specifically the quote or what he said. I try not to pay attention too much. It’s unfortunate because I feel like I have a really good relationship with Dana. I feel like I thought we were closer friends and he could text me or call me. If that’s how they feel, then they’ll just let me be free.”

While Paige VanZant may still sign a new deal with the UFC, we could also see her move elsewhere in the form of the likes of Bellator or ONE Championship. Paige VanZant also remains open to a move to television.

“Honestly for me and that’s something I want to go into negotiations, whoever it’s with, I want to know that they want me to be part of their family. I want to open a relationship where I can work — whether that’s working the desk or reporting or doing behind-the-scenes work. I have a passion for camera and TV work as well. So I would love if I could more than just fight for a promotion. I ultimately want to be part of the family.”