“I thought we were friends” - Heartbroken Dillon Danis calls out Drake for betrayal over $850,000 boxing bet

Dillon Danis recently opened up about his boxing bout against Logan Paul and called out Drake for his betrayal.

During his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, 'El Jefe' reacted after finding out that Drake placed an $850,000 wager on 'The Maverick' earning a knockout win. He mentioned that he was hurt after finding out because he considers the Canadian rapper a friend.

He said:

"We're friends too, that hurt me...I didn't like how he supported Logan [Paul]...He [Drake] has a new number now but yeah, he posted a story...I don't know, it's messed up. Hopefully he watches this and reaches out to me."

Expand Tweet

Despite the wager being for Logan Paul to earn a knockout win, Drake still won the bet as 'The Maverick' earned the win via disqualification. Dillon Danis then shared a message for the Canadian rapper and mentioned that he should have placed a wager on him instead, saying:

"Should of bet on me...I thought we were friends, that's messed up. You know, Logan's not one of us. We don't sue, we don't do lawsuits, you know? Drake is a gangster like me. You don't do that kind of stuff."

It remains to be seen whether Drake will respond to Dillon Danis or reach out to him, especially after the Jiu-Jitsu practitioner said he was hurt when he found out about the wager.

Dillon Danis heaps praise on Conor McGregor

Dillon Danis recently shared his appreciation for Conor McGregor and thanked him for all the advice he has given him.

'El Jefe' took to his X account, where he posted a photo and tweet thanking the Irishman for everything he has done for him. He mentioned learning a great deal during their time as teammates and friends while expressing gratitude for the former two-division UFC champion, writing:

"Just an appreciation post for my brother. I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

Tweet praising Conor McGregor