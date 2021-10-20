"I thought we were friends" - Michael Bisping jokingly reacts to being top of Daniel Cormier's 'athletes we love to hate' list

Michael Bisping recently topped Daniel Cormier's list of 'athletes we love to hate'. Bisping has now hilariously reacted to his place in his fellow commentator's ranking.

'The Count' accused Cormier of inviting him to a chat on Sunday only to backstab him a day later. Reacting to the list, Bisping tweeted:

"And I thought we were friends @dc_mma wow, calls me on a Sunday to chat, stabs me in the back online on a Monday."

Michael Bisping was followed by former UFC champion Tito Ortiz on Daniel Cormier's list of 'athletes we love to hate'. It also included former UFC fighter Josh Koscheck, who took up the No.4 spot.

The former two-division UFC champion's list also had two compulsory entries from outside MMA. While NBA star Kyrie Irving ranked third on the list, NFL quarterback Tom Brady took up the No.5 spot.

Why Michael Bisping topped Daniel Cormier's list

When Ryan Clark chose Conor McGregor as his first pick on the recent episode of DC & RC, Daniel Cormier had a card up his sleeve. Revealing Michael Bisping as his first choice, Cormier said that we mustn't forget how much 'The Count' was once hated despite his recent popularity.

Cormier reminded us of the infamous incident when Michael Bisping spat on opponent Jorge Rivera's corner after scoring a second round TKO win over 'El Conquistador'. According to Cormier, Bisping was one of the first to realize the importance of emotions with regards to fight fans. Revealing the first entry on his list, 'DC' told Clark:

"Michael Bisping. Michael 'The Count' Bisping. You may love Michael today but let's not forget how you felt about Michael before. RC, Michael Bisping spit on somebody. Michael Bisping won a fight and spit on someone. Bisping was the guy that everybody hated. Bisping was the guy that recognized very early that it did matter what your opinion was, it did not matter what type of emotion you pushed out as long as there was an emotion. Hate, love, don't matter. Michael Bisping got to it. He got into your soul and made you want to see him get beat. And that's why when Dan Henderson knocked him out the way that he did, people were so happy. Because Michael Bisping drove people crazy."

Watch Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark create their 'list of fighters we love to hate' below:

