"I thought they were the good one" - Michael Chandler blasts Southwest Airlines amid mass flight cancellation

Michael Chandler recently blasted Southwest Airlines over the mass flight cancelations that have plagued the U.S. over the past week. While he had once held the airline in high esteem, Chandler took to Twitter to voice his recent disappointment.

Michael Chandler now believes Southwest Airlines values its profits more than its customers. 'Iron' recently wrote on Twitter:

"Looks like @SouthwestAir values profit much more than people these days. I thought they were the good one."

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Looks like @SouthwestAir values profit much more than people these days. I thought they were the good one. Looks like @SouthwestAir values profit much more than people these days. I thought they were the good one.

An executive from Southwest Airlines immediately reached out to Michael Chandler with an apology.

Southwest Airlines @SouthwestAir @MikeChandlerMMA So sorry for falling short of expectation, It sounds like we need to learn more about what's going on. Please DM your confirmation number and any additional details. -Mariam @MikeChandlerMMA So sorry for falling short of expectation, It sounds like we need to learn more about what's going on. Please DM your confirmation number and any additional details. -Mariam

COVID-19, lack of airline staff and poor weather conditions led to mass flight cancelations on New Year's Day. According to reports, 2,581 flights were canceled nationwide on Saturday. This added to a week of mass flight cancelations, pushing the total number to 12,000 within a week.

Prior to this, Southwest Airlines had also lost $75 million in revenue due to mass flight cancelations in October. This was bigger than the $40 million loss suffered by the company due to the lingering effects of COVID-19's delta variant.

Struggling to hire new workers, the company reduced its flight schedule by 8% from pre-pandemic levels. After the second reduction since August, the company's flight schedule is now about 12% lower than two years ago.

Michael Chandler has predicted a new lightweight king

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje delivered an instant classic at UFC 268 earlier this year. Although Chandler came up on the short side of a unanimous decision, he gave us an unforgettable battle.

Michael Chandler recently predicted that Justin Gaethje will be crowned the new UFC lightweight champion in 2022 by dethroning Charles Oliveira. Ahead of Oliveira's title defense against Dustin Poirier, Chandler told Ariel Helwani:

“I think Justin Gaethje breaks Charles Oliveira. But the more likely scenario is Poirier wins that fight because I think he has more tools and he’s just better in certain areas and he’s not going to get submitted by Oliveira, even though we have seen an increased striking level by Oliveira, as we saw in our fight. But I think Justin Gaethje cleans up a couple of things, remembers how he lost to Dustin Poirier a couple of years ago, and I think he wins the title, middle of next year.”

Watch Michael Chandler's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham