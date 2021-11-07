Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler transported to hospital immediately after UFC 268 war

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler were transported to a hospital following their barnburner at UFC 268. The two elite lightweights will not be present for the post-event presser.

José Youngs @JoseYoungs



They will not be doing media. Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler have both been transported to the hospital.They will not be doing media. #UFC268 Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler have both been transported to the hospital.They will not be doing media. #UFC268

According to Adam Catterall of BT Sport, both fighters refused to be carried out on a stretcher and refused to use crutches. 'The Highlight' even attempted to travel in the same ambulance as Chandler to ask 'Iron' if he was okay.

Adam Catterall @AdamCatterall



Both refused any assistance (stretcher, crutches etc)



Gaethje even tried to get in the same ambulance as Chandler and asked if he was alright.



Proper.



#UFC268 Both Gaethje and Chandler off to hospital.Both refused any assistance (stretcher, crutches etc)Gaethje even tried to get in the same ambulance as Chandler and asked if he was alright.Proper. Both Gaethje and Chandler off to hospital. Both refused any assistance (stretcher, crutches etc) Gaethje even tried to get in the same ambulance as Chandler and asked if he was alright.Proper.#UFC268

You can watch the two fighters stepping into their respective ambulances below:

Chandler started an Instagram Live video while traveling in the ambulance. 'Iron' hoped that the fans enjoyed the thrilling encounter between him and Gaethje.

Check out the video below:

The main card of UFC 268 started with one of the most anticipated fights of the event - Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler. Considering the style the two 155-pounders possess, this fight was sure to be a barnburner, and it delivered.

The contest more than lived up to the hype. The first round saw both fighters exert tremendous pressure. Each lightweight was wobbled on multiple occasions during the round. However, Gaethje's leg kicks seemed to be the difference as Chandler's movement slowed in the later rounds.

'The Highlight' ended up getting his hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of Justin Gaethje.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are a couple of lunatics. Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are a couple of lunatics. https://t.co/ih1fCLHvmy

Justin Gaethje calls for a title shot after his win at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje demanded a shot at the UFC lightweight title after winning a hard-fought three-round war against Michael Chandler.

"The winner of December, I will be f****g stepping in there and I will be pushing you everywhere and anywhere. Hopefully, it's [Charles] Oliveira in Brazil or [Dustin] Poirier down in Louisiana, I don't give a f**k... I am ranked number two, I just had an impressive win, of course. Absolutely. Who else? DC [Daniel Cormier] ain't out here so I'm the only motherf****r left."

Dustin Poirier and UFC 155-pound king Charles Oliveira are currently scheduled to go to war at UFC 269 in December.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the performance that Gaethje just delivered at UFC 268, there is a good chance that he might face the winner of the UFC 269 headliner for the title.

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh