“I thought I was going to finish him” - Jeremy Miado praises ‘tough’ Gilbert Nakatani for weathering his striking onslaught

32-year-old Filipino MMA veteran 'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado narrowly avoided catastrophe by snapping a four-fight skid last weekend against a highly regarded opponent.

Miado faced American striking savant Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video, winning via unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds of action.

After the fight, 'The Jaguar' was all praise for his downed foe.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Miado gave credit to Nakatani for a spirited war.

'The Jaguar' said:

"Yeah, Nakatani, credit to him because he’s still a tough guy. I thought I was going to finish him in the first or second round, but he’s tough. But I know I won this fight, but more hard work to come. So getting closer to that belt."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jeremy Miado looking to stay at flyweight for the time being: "I feel good"

After spending the majority of his time in the world's largest martial arts organization competing at strawweight, 'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado moved up to flyweight in a win over Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28 last weekend.

It's safe to say that Miado would like to stay in this weight class until further notice.

'The Jaguar' told Bangkok Post:

"Yeah, it was tough for me to make weight. I can make weight, but it’s hard to recover. I always step up in the ring or in the Circle not 100% recovered. Now, I’m in my normal weight fighting in the flyweight division. So I feel good."

