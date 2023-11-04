"I thought I was hearing things" - Fans have a laugh after Derrick Lewis is referred to as a 'Brazilian jiu-jitsu master' during soccer game coverage

Derrick Lewis is set to face Jailton Almeida in the main event of UFC Fight Night, also known as UFC Sao Paulo, scheduled for Saturday (November 4) at the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Lewis boasts a professional MMA record of 27-11, with an 18-9 UFC record. 'The Black Beast' is well known for his striking prowess and his unidimensional stand-and-strike approach. The 38-year-old American also holds the remarkable feat of the highest number of knockout wins (14) in the UFC.

MMA journalist Sean Sheehan recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that during the live broadcast of today's Manchester United vs. Fulham match on TNT Sports, the commentator unexpectedly referred to the former interim UFC heavyweight title contender as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) expert, in contrast to his typical fighting style.

Sheehan posted:

"During the Man United game coverage, TNT's Sports just described Derrick Lewis as 'a Brazilian jiu-jitsu master.'🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Derrick Lewis being labeled a BJJ virtuoso swiftly captured the attention of MMA enthusiasts, sparking a myriad of humorous responses.

One fan wrote:

"If you can just stand up when a black belt is on top..."

Another wrote:

"Thought that was just me that misheard it. Glad I'm not going insane"

Check out some more reactions below:

"'Just stand up' defence is finally noticed."

"I thought I’d made up hearing that 😂"

"He’s the ‘just stand up -jitsu’ king so it sounds about right"

"I thought I was hearing things🤣"

Credits: @SeanSheehanBA on X

Derrick Lewis unveils game plan for handling Jailton Almeida's grappling at UFC Sao Paulo

Derrick Lewis recently shared his insights on his upcoming match against Jailton Almeida and revealed his strategy for countering the Brazilian grappler's potential threats in the bout.

During a recent pre-fight interview with ESPN MMA, Lewis was questioned about his primary apprehensions leading into the UFC Sao Paulo, to which he responded:

"I don't know. I plan for the fight to go to the ground. I don't plan on it standing up the whole time. So, if it goes to the ground, be calm, be patient, and just wait till my moment comes. Either I go for a submission, or I stand back up."

Check out Lewis' comments below (from 3:34):