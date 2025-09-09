  • home icon
  "I thought Khabib lost" - Joe Rogan questions Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbeaten legacy, points to Gleison Tibau bout as real defeat

"I thought Khabib lost" - Joe Rogan questions Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unbeaten legacy, points to Gleison Tibau bout as real defeat

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Sep 09, 2025 14:16 GMT
Joe Rogan (right) talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov
Joe Rogan (right) talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy (left).

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbeaten legacy in MMA. According to the UFC commentator, there was one fight against Gleison Tibau where he believed Nurmagomedov fell short.

'The Eagle' is regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOATs) in MMA, boasting an unblemished record of 29-0 before his retirement. During his prime, he reigned as the UFC lightweight champion and secured victories over notable fighters such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

In a recent discussion on the JRE Fight Companion, Rogan was asked if Nurmagomedov was the most standout 155-pound fighter. In response, the UFC commentator said:

"No, Gleison, Gleison Tibau. I think that's the one guy that should have beat [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. If you look at the record, you look at it like Khabib's got an undefeated record. There's an asterisk, and the asterisk is Gleison Tibau. They had a very f**king close fight that I thought Khabib lost. It was early in Khabib's career. It was before he won the title."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via RedCorner_MMA on X):

Nurmagomedov and Tibau faced off at UFC 148 in 2012, where the Dagestani fighter secured a unanimous decision victory, ending the Brazilian's three-fight winning streak.

When Joe Rogan lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov's "disciplined" lifestyle

Joe Rogan has been a part of the MMA community for a long time and has observed the rise of Khabib Nurmagomedov. In episode #2316 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan engaged in a discussion with bowhunter Cameron Haynes, during which he highlighted the disciplined lifestyle of 'The Eagle'.

He said:

"Khabib had unbelievably gruelling training sessions, and that was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance, and their discipline was like second to none. There were like no girlfriends, no phones, no bullsh*t, no video games, f**k you, we train. Eat, recover, train, and if you want to really be a champion, this is how you’ve to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is good; that’s why Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined." [50:35 of the episode]
Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
