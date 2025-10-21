"I thought he was playing possum" - Mike Malott comes clean on why he didn’t rush Kevin Holland after groin strike delay at UFC Vancouver

Kevin Holland was visibly in pain after conceding two back-to-back low blows from Mike Malott during the opening round of their UFC Vancouver fight.Interestingly, however, 'Proper' chose not to capitalize on the opportunity to push the pace and finish his opponent and instead settled for a decision win. It seems there was a definite reason why the Canadian exercised caution.During an interview with Full Send MMA following the fight, the 33-year-old stated that he thought 'Trailblazer' was playing possum to lure him into a haymaker. Explaining the rationale behind his measured approach, Malott said:&quot;No, I thought he was playing possum. I thought he was trying to get me into something... As soon [as we restarted] I heard my coaches saying, 'Hey, take your time, don't play into it.' I thought he was [acting like], 'Oh man, I'm so hurt, and when this kid walks in, I'm going to deck him. So, I'm like, let's set it up, take your time, don't do anything stupid, don't try and put him away right now. Take your time, if we are going to get a finish, it'll come to you.&quot;Check out Mike Malott's below:In the first round of UFC Vancouver, Malott landed two low-knee strikes, leaving Holland crashing down to the canvas in pain. While 'Trailblazer' was given a full 5 minutes to recover, he could not get into a rhythm for the remainder of the fight.Interestingly, referee Dan Miragliotta chose not to impose a point deduction on Malott for the infraction, something the official faced immense fan backlash in the aftermath of the fight.Mike Malott receives backlash for joke about low blowAfter winning his UFC Vancouver bout against Kevin Holland, Mike Malott tried to make light of the low blow he committed during the fight with a sly joke. As it stands, not everyone was amused by the fighter's comments.During his post-fight interview, 'Proper' joked that the low blows were a part of his game plan, before admitting that they were, in fact, accidental. Women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi was not kind to the fighter's remarks and clapped back, writing:&quot;The game plan to knee him in the nuts was working perfectly.” - Mike Malott What a f**king disgusting joke. Notice how nobody laughed? You should have apologized and thanked the ref for gifting you that win by unfairly not taking a point.&quot;