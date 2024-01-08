"I thought he's sick" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev is spotted grappling at a charity event for Palestine

Khamzat Chimaev recently engaged in a charity grappling event with popular YouTuber and public speaker Mohammed Hijab during his visit to the UK.

Chimaev has been vocal about the plight of thousands of innocent people, particularly children, who were killed during the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict. It was reported in Nov. 2023 that more than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, according to the strip's health authorities.

Following his victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, 'Borz' conveyed the message of spreading peace and focusing on the well-being of children worldwide loud and clear.

The charity event encouraged the audience to contribute to the JustGiving page for the people suffering in Palestine. The website claims to have raised £160,736, reaching 64% of its £250,000 target with the support of 2,055 donors.

The video of the charity grappling event was uploaded on Hijab's Instagram and YouTube accounts. The pair engaged in a brief grappling exchange in healthy spirits and hugged each other to commemorate the wholesome event.

"Took down a guy twice his size."

"I thought he's sick."

"Where is Bradley Martin with his 260?"

"The other dude is not a wrestler. Khamzat is going really soft not to kill him."

"Khamzat shows everyone that size doesn't matter to him."

Michael Bisping advocates for a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev clash

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to Instagram to hint at a potential fight against former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

While some fans found the idea of the matchup fascinating, Adesanya took to Instagram to clarify the circulating rumors about the fight with 'Borz'.

During a recent edition of the Michael Bisping Podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion and analyst Laura Sanko weighed in on a potential clash between Adesanya and Chimaev. While Sanko claimed that she would rather see Adesanya fight the winner of the upcoming Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis clash, Bisping begged to differ. He stated:

"No, I disagree ... Well, do you not think that 'Izzy' having lost, what is it, two out of his last three. And by the way, big 'Izzy' fan here. A lot of people say I defend 'Izzy' all the time, which is nonsense. I just call it like I see it. Big 'Izzy' fan now. He lost two out of his last three. Does he get an immediate title fight?"

"I mean, I understand if Dricus wins, there's history with Dricus," Bisping added. "If Sean wins, there's a rematch there. I say, they go 'Izzy' versus Khamzat Chimaev. The winner gets to fight for the belt."

Catch Bisping's assessment below (21:12):