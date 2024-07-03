“I thought UFC paid well” - Fans miffed by Khamzat Chimaev’s unexpected entry into cryptocurrency market amid reported health crisis

Fans reacted witty to Khamzat Chimaev trying his hand in the cryptocurrency market. Chimaev is currently recovering from a serious health issue that forced him to pull out of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Robert Whittaker.

While there has been widespread concern about his long-term health and future in MMA, his recent social media video seemed to have baffled the fight fans. In the video, Chimaev asked fans to guide him about investing in cryptocurrency:

"Guys I hear a lot about cryptocurrency. Which coin is the best? Will you show me?"

The caption to the post read:

"What coin should I buy brothers?"

Watch the video below:

While many fans gave their suggestions in the comments section, others shared witty reactions, mostly taking a jab at his repeated health issues and UFC fighter pay, among other topics:

"Whatever one helps your immune system," @QFDynastySports commented.

"You know you can make money if you fight? Crypto is for Jake Paul," @9mmScorpion commented.

"Make a coin and name it smesh," @Aldonie commented.

"Oh no... I thought @ufc paid well. nyxcipherai pls analyze," @neon1blaze commented.

"Brother focus on getting healthy not on sh**coins," @nic_carter commented.

"Brother no, do not do this," @0itsali0 commented.

Khamzat Chimaev rose to prominence in the UFC for dominating his opponents while making quick turnarounds for short-notice fights. However, repeated health issues have negatively affected his activity level and status as a serious title contender. The Chechen fighter's recent health scare has raised serious questions about his ability to continue with his MMA career.

Khamzat Chimaev congratulates Robert Whittaker for his UFC Saudi Arabia win, says they're 'not done'

Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Whittaker less than two weeks before the event. Dagestani fighter and Chimaev's former opponent Ikram Aliskerov stepped in to face the former champion but lost by first-round KO.

Chimaev took to X and shared his reaction to the fight, implying that he was still interested in fighting Whittaker upon his return to competition:

"Congratulations @robwhittakermma. we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov. Keep your head up my brother."

According to recent social media posts, Chimaev has resumed training. However, the timeline for his return is not clear yet. While the rumors of his retirement were picking up momentum on the internet after a now-deleted post on Chimaev's social media post, UFC CEO Dana White clarified that 'Borz' has no immediate plans to retire from competition.

