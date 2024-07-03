"Preparing to fight off the next virus" - Fans unsure of Khamzat Chimaev's UFC future despite training return due to repeated health setbacks

Khamzat Chimaev has returned to training following an ongoing battle with a mysterious illness that forced him to the hospital on several occasions. However, despite showcasing his improved health, his recent training footage has left fans wondering about his fighting future.

'Borz' was scheduled to take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22. However, a week before their clash in the Middle East, it was confirmed that Chimaev had withdrawn from the bout due to illness.

His manager released a statement explaining the severity of the virus, which had plagued the contender's entire training camp.

But Chimaev's illness-related withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia was not the first of his career, having withdrawn from scheduled bouts with Leon Edwards on several occasions due to COVID-19-related issues.

With stories of the Chechen's insatiable work ethic having circled the MMA world, recent footage of the touted contender already back at training have caused concern among fans.

Footage of 'Borz' training was uploaded to Chimaev's Instagram and shared on X by @champrds:

"Khamzat Chimaev has returned to training."

@hrychlik posted a tongue-in-cheek response to the footage, writing:

"Bro preparing to fight off the next virus."

Robert Whittaker laughs off Khamzat Chimaev's message to him after UFC Saudi Arabia

Khamzat Chimaev's withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia saw him replaced by fellow highly touted middleweight prospect Ikram Aliskerov.

Aliskerov entered the octagon on against Robert Whittaker with a record of 15-1, with his lone defeat coming against Chimaev in 2019 - before either man was in the UFC.

Despite the budding reputation of the late-notice replacement, 'The Reaper' proved why he is a former champion, as he knocked his opponent out in the first round.

Following the Australian's victory, 'Borz' took to X to send a message to his formerly scheduled opponent that they had "unfinished business."

Several days ater his KO victory in Saudi Arabia, Whittaker was interviewed by From The Stands, where he was informed of Chimaev's message and responded:

"He says, 'See you soon.' And I'm like, where? The dude can't get into any country. Like, where are you gonna see me, bro? [Laughs] When I'm in the area, right? That's tricky to start with. Mate, I'm a middleweight, and I don't pick my fights. If that's a fight the UFC wants and still are interested in making... That's what I do."

Watch Whittaker's response to Khamzat Chimaeb below (13:15):

