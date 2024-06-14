Khamzat Chimaev's manager issues statement on "devastating turn of events" leading to UFC Saudi Arabia pullout

Khamzat Chimaev's manager recently released a statement addressing the unfortunate circumstances that led to his client's withdrawal from the UFC Saudi Arabia event. 'Borz' was slated to headline the UFC's first event in Riyadh on June 22, facing off against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

However, UFC CEO Dana White announced on Thursday that Chimaev has been withdrawn from the Fight Night lineup due to a severe illness.

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

He has been replaced by Ikram Aliskerov, who was originally scheduled to fight Antonio Trocoli in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 93 this Saturday.

The 30-year-old Chechen fighter was undoubtedly aiming for a title shot with a victory over a highly touted opponent like Whittaker. However, his medical conditions have significantly delayed his aspirations.

Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, recently took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post addressing his client's health situation. Shammas expressed deep disappointment over Chimaev's forced withdrawal from his upcoming bout, mentioning that 'Borz' has been battling a persistent illness throughout his training camp, which has led to multiple hospital visits.

Despite the team's efforts to find a solution, they ultimately concluded that it was impossible for Chimaev to compete without proper preparation. A part of the post reads:

"This is a devastating turn of events for Khamzat, his coaches, training partners, and other members of the team. Headlining UFC’s first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia was a great honor and something that was very much looked forward to."

Check out Majdi Shammas' post below:

After his majority decision victory against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294 last October, Chimaev encountered a series of significant medical challenges.

Following a torn ligament in his hand during the bout, the undefeated UFC star then faced a severe infection spreading across his upper body. This condition necessitated hospitalization, during which he required ventilator support in January.

When Khamzat Chimaev contemplated retirement amid life-threatening COVID-19 struggle

Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2021, but their bout was delayed first to January and then to March due to both fighters contracting COVID-19.

Chimaev's health declined significantly when he defied medical advice and resumed training less than a month after testing positive, resulting in severe respiratory issues and coughing up blood during workouts.

During this challenging period, 'Borz' found himself isolated in the U.S. while his team remained in Sweden. Struggling with the physical toll of the virus and the emotional strain of separation from his training partners, he abruptly announced his retirement on social media, citing the impact of COVID-19.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's posts below (now deleted):

However, Chimaev later deleted his retirement post, and UFC CEO Dana White clarified that 'Borz' had no immediate plans to retire from MMA.