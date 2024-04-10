"I thought he was weird too" - Fans agree as Tristan Tate acknowledges rapper 50 Cent for not being "fake"

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate recently shared his thoughts on famed rapper 50 Cent.

'The Talisman' uploaded a post to his X (formerly Twitter) account where he acknowledged the rapper and actor as a genuine person in the hip-hop music industry. He wrote:

"So, after years of 50 Cent calling everybody in hip-hop fake, gay and weird, it TURNS OUT... Almost everybody but [50 Cent] is fake, gay or weird."

Expand Tweet

Tate's social media post caught the attention of many of his followers who took to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan echoed the 35-year-old's sentiment in a comment and admitted to being wrong about 50 Cent, saying:

"I thought he was weird too, I guess I was wrong."

Another individual hailed the 48-year-old as his favorite rapper of all time:

"50 Cent has been my favorite rapper my entire life and I'm 26. His music is the HARDEST and most authentic out there. Pure gangster. Serious stuff. Makes you more of a man."

One user expressed agreement with Tate and argued that 50 Cent had maintained his authenticity throughout the years.

"So true. [50 Cent] has kept it real for very long. People forgot his contributions but he did so many things first, it's crazy."

One user labelled Hollywood as a weird place and showered praise on the rapper for finding success there.

"We all know the outliers don't survive the streets of Hollyweird, bro is definitely one of those."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Tristan Tate's post below:

People react to Tristan Tate's post

According to Tristan Tate, who is the best heavyweight kickboxer?

In a post on social media, 'The Talisman' argued that Rico Verhoeven would probably end up being the best heavyweight kickboxer of our time. He wrote:

"Rico Verhoeven is the best heavyweight kick-boxer there will probably ever be in our generation. That's the post."

Check out Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet

Verhoeven is a 35-year-old professional kickboxer who hails from the Netherlands. He has competed in 74 kickboxing fights and emerged victorious in 64 of them.

In his nearly two-decade long career, Verhoeven has defeated the likes of Badr Hari, Antonio Silva, and Gokhan Saki.